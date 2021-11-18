Advertisement

Cooler End To Week

Dry Weather Too
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front moving through the area this evening will bring some clouds and a few sprinkles. The bigger thing to take note of will be gusty winds and colder temperatures rushing in. Skies will slowly clear overnight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s.

Nice weather is expected to wrap up the week and kick off the weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected, although winds will be gusty at times. This combined with highs into the 30s will have it feeling even cooler.

Another weathermaker arrives on Sunday, this will boost highs into the 40s with clouds and a few rain or snow showers. This brings the coldest air of the season by next week with highs around the freezing mark and overnight lows into the teens.

