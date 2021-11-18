Dane Co., area cities set to purchase 40 acres to expand Ice Age Trail

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials announced their intention Thursday to buy 40 acres of land for the expansion of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

Dane Co. leaders, including County Executive Joe Parisi, stated the property will allow for more trail connections through several cities, create parking and preserve the glacial landscape of the area.

“We are excited to form this partnership on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail to increase outdoor recreation opportunities and continue our efforts to preserve Dane County’s natural resources,” Parisi said. “This effort will help even more Dane County residents connect with the outdoors and immerse themselves in our expansive system of trails.”

Area mayors, including City of Madison’s Satya Rhodes-Conway, explained the property will span through Madison, the City of Verona and the Town of Verona. The property is located in Verona along Woods Road and will connect to the trail that currently runs through University Ridge Golf Course.

“The land’s topography includes ridges and kettle ponds that provide very diverse habitats for a range of plant and animal species and connects to the 38 acres in the existing Moraine Woods Conservation Park located on the Johnstown Moraine,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I’m so pleased we can be a part of preserving this land and making it accessible for the public to enjoy.”

A portion of the trail is currently made up of woodlands and rolling topography, which include small ponds and steep inclines.

“As the Verona area grows, it’s critical that we preserve valuable natural areas for current and future generations,” said City of Verona Mayor Luke Diaz. “I think that Verona residents are really going to enjoy this area, once it is prepared and open to the public.”

The price is currently set at $2.7 million and is set to be authorized through a resolution during the Dane Co. Board meeting Thursday night. The cities and county will each pay the following:

Dane Co: $1.66 million

City of Madison: $540,000

City of Verona: $500,000

