Demonstrators ask for peace, regardless of Rittenhouse trial verdict

By Associated Press, Juliana Tornabene and Elise Romas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Wednesday marked the second day of jury deliberations in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, ending without a verdict.

Jurors will continue deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Protesters outside the Kenosha County courthouse marched around the block and asked for peace and safety, no matter who they support.

“We all agree on one thing, that’s live and let live,” said Bishop Grant Tavis of the Rainbow Push Coalition. “Regardless of what our opinions or political philosophies are, let’s walk away here and walk away from here alive.”

“Either way the verdict goes, we need to stay peaceful so then everybody can heal and move on from this,” said Emily Cahill, who is coming from Illinois to support Kyle Rittenhouse.

Several law enforcement agencies were on scene. Officers say they have not needed to block any roads off for safety or demonstrations.

Kenosha Police Department officers arrested two people outside of the courthouse steps for an incident.

A 20-year-old man was accused of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police stated a 34-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on homicide and attempted homicide charges for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Black man, by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old former police youth cadet, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters.

