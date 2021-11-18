Advertisement

Dozens of shell casings found after reports of Dane Co. gunfire

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of shell casings were found in the Town of Burke overnight after members of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire in the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Congress Ave. and Burke Rd. just before midnight Wednesday night. Once on scene, investigators were able to locate over 40 shell casings.

Authorities have not released many details of the investigation. Its statement did not indicate that any injuries were reported in the incident, nor did it mention if any property was damaged.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 608-284-6900.

Demonstrators ask for peace, regardless of Rittenhouse trial verdict
