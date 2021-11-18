Advertisement

GOP leaders rip university class that touches on race theory

Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two top state Republicans are criticizing mandatory University of Wisconsin-Madison sexual violence prevention training that includes references to privilege, identity and critical race theory.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday demanded to know why graduate students are required to watch the two-hour webinar.

University spokesperson John Lucas said the session includes “a brief reference” to critical race theory.

Vos says it’s “unacceptable” and “appalling” to mandate a class that “instills the university’s negative opinion of white students and the idea that students should feel guilty simply because of their race.”

Gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch lambasted the training in a video she posted on Facebook last month.

