Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Mother of man accused of kidnapping a teen, young boy pleads for grandkids’ return
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Noah Clare, a missing boy from Tennessee who was the subject of an Amber Alert, has been found safe in California along with 16-year-old Amber Clare, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

The TBI said on Twitter that the two had been discovered “safe and sound” outside of the town of San Clemente. Noah’s father, Jacob Clare, has been taken into custody, officials added.

No further details were shared, but the agency said more would be made public soon.

Images taken Nov. 11 by a surveillance camera in the same area of the children and Jacob Clare had been shared by officials earlier in the day.

Authorities said it was the first time they confirmed Amber Clare was with them.

Jacob Clare is accused of kidnapping Noah. According to Noah’s mother, Amber is Jacob’s niece and was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Noah’s mother reported to police on Nov. 7 that Jacob, her ex-boyfriend, failed to return their 3-year-old son at the end of a scheduled visit.

On Nov. 8, she applied for an emergency motion to suspend parenting time and a temporary restraining order, which the court granted, according to the TBI.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noah on Nov. 16 in Tennessee and Arizona. A Endangered Missing Advisory also was issued in California.

Investigators say Jacob bought a silver Subaru Legacy from someone on Facebook Marketplace on or around Oct. 30. There were several identifying stickers on the back of the vehicle, but several have since been removed.

The TBI says a tow company in San Clemente, California, impounded the Subaru on Nov. 13 and handed it over to law enforcement to process any potential evidence.

Bonnie Krpata, Jacob Clare’s mom, told WSMV the past week and a half has been excruciating for the family.

She says her son was distraught about not having more time with Noah and was fighting to get overnight visits with him.

Krpata said Jacob was staying with Amber’s family before moving into a trailer a few months ago, adding there are concerns about their relationship.

“There has been talk of inappropriateness,” Krpata told WSMV in an interview. “I pray it’s not true, but we don’t know. There were things that seemed inappropriate.”

Krpata said she just wants her grandchildren back.

“Amber and Noah are not old enough and mature enough to make a decision and live on the road. It is not right. I love you, but you got to bring them babies home,” Krpata pleaded in the interview.

Anyone with additional information can contact 911, the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Tips may also be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noah on Nov. 16 in Tennessee and Arizona. The TBI says an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in California.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

