Majority of voters overall oppose Trump running for president in 2024, poll indicates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While a majority of Republicans nationwide support former President Donald Trump running for president again in 2024, a new Marquette Law School poll reveals a majority of adult voters overall say they do not want him to run.

According to the poll released Thursday, 28% of adult voters would like to see Trump run for president again and 71% say they do not want him to run again.

For just Republican voters, six in ten of those surveyed say he should run. Forty percent say they do not want Trump to run again.

Table: Would like Trump to run in 2024, by party identification

Party ID Yes No Republican 60 40 Independent 26 73 Democrat 6 94

The poll also surveyed respondents on a hypothetical rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden. Trump received a little over one-third of support of those polled and Biden received 42%. Around 18% of those polled said they wouldn’t vote for either and 6% said they would not vote at all.

The Marquette Law School Poll indicates President Biden’s job approval rating has declined since July. About 49% of those surveyed said they approved of his performance, while 51% say they disapprove. This is down from 58% approval and 42% disapproval back in July.

However, the poll notes the current approval rate has barely changed since September.

The survey consisted of answers from 1,004 adults from Nov. 1-10. The margin of error in the poll is +/-3.9 percentage points.

