McFarland suspect surrenders after more than 4 hours

McFarland Police Dept. officers are involved in a "tactical situation" on Nov. 17, 2021.
McFarland Police Dept. officers are involved in a "tactical situation" on Nov. 17, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Michelle Baik)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
McFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department released new information Thursday morning regarding the “tactical situation” the previous evening that prompted authorities to request people in the area stay inside and lock their doors.

The encounter ended shortly after 8:30 p.m. when the suspect Jared Redders surrendered to police after refusing to leave his home for more than four hours. He was then taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by use of a firearm.

Officers were called to the residence, on N. Autumn Lane, shortly before 4 p.m. on reports that someone in the house fired a gun, the police department explained. Everyone else in the home were able to leave before officers arrived.

After police arrived, a negotiator made contact with Redders and established a dialogue with him. Shortly after 5 p.m., the McFarland Police Dept. issued an alert via Dane Co. Emergency Management asking people not to leave their houses and to lock their doors and windows.

In addition to the McFarland Police Dept. officers, members of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Cottage Grove Police Department, and the Madison Police Department responded to the scene.

