Mertz making strides during No. 19 Wisconsin’s win streak

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin owes its six-game winning streak largely to its top-ranked defense’s knack for producing big plays and running back Braelon Allen.

The Badgers also are getting more production from a passing game that delivered more turnovers than touchdowns for much of the season.

Graham Mertz went 11 of 16 for 240 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception a 52-3 blowout at Rutgers.

He followed that up by going 18 of 23 for 216 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception in a 35-7 triumph over Northwestern.  

The Badgers face Nebraska this weekend.

