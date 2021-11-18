Advertisement

Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes has won the NL Cy Young Award

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Sept. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. Burnes won the NL Cy Young Award on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto left-hander Robbie Ray bounced back from a dismal season to win the AL Cy Young Award and Milwaukee righty Corbin Burnes returned from a bout of COVID-19 to win the NL’s top pitching prize.

In the Year of the Pitcher, Burnes led the majors with a 2.43 ERA and Ray topped the AL at 2.84 and both put up impressive strikeout totals.

Burnes is the first Brewers pitcher to win a Cy Young award in 39 years. He is also the third Brewers player ever to get the honors.

Burnes edged Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler for the award on Wednesday, with both receiving 12 first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Max Scherzer finished third. Ray got 29 first-place votes.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole got the other top vote and finished second and Chicago White Sox righty Lance Lynn was third.

