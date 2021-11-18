Advertisement

MPD: Apartments, vehicles damaged after shots fired on east side

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov. 17, 2021.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police say bullets damaged apartments and several vehicles Wednesday, during what they are calling a targeted shots fired incident that took place on the city’s east side.

In an update Thursday, police say one of the two Grove Apartments struck by gunfire was occupied by a woman and two children. Police added at least three vehicles were also damaged during the incident.

Authorities responded to the apartments, near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Monona Drive, shortly after 3 p.m Wednesday. When they arrived, members of the Madison Police Department took tactical positions around the complex. For a while, no one was being allowed in or out of the building.

Several people reported hearing shots fired, and witnesses told police two vehicles speed away from the area, according to the update.

Police say no injuries have been reported. Police believe this incident is a targeted one, meaning there is no danger to the public at this time.

The search for the suspect continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Information can also be shared anonymously by contacting the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

