Advertisement

Nationwide search begins for Madison’s next fire chief

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police and Fire Commission will look coast-to-coast for the next person to head the city’s fire department. For the first time in a quarter-century, a nationwide search has been launched to find Madison’s next fire chief.

In announcing the search, the city pointed out MFD’s role in the community – and, by extension, the demands upon its chief – extends far beyond protecting residents from fires. The fire department also helps lead Emergency Medical Services and specialty teams including Hazardous Materials, Lake Rescue and Heavy Urban Rescue.

The full list of the job position is available here.

A chief will also be highly involved in the Madison Community Alternative Response Emergency Services, which is designed to team up paramedics with mental health crisis workers in cases of behavioral emergencies. All of that comes on top of “provid(ing) progressive, cutting-edge fire prevention and community education programs to enhance public safety.”

The commission will continue accepting applications through the end of the day on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Candidates will need to complete the application and submit a resume at www.cityofmadison.com/jobs.

In October, current Fire Chief Steven A. Davis announced he would retire on April 1, 2022 after 32 years with the department.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges

Latest News

QAnon backer sentenced to 14 months for attack on reservists
Dane County and area cities are set to purchase 40 acres of land to expand the Ice Age Trail.
Dane Co., area cities set to purchase 40 acres to expand Ice Age Trail
State unemployment rate goes down due to ‘data distortion’
Protesters, framed by a peace symbol, stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday,...
Rittenhouse demonstrations push Kenosha Co. schools into virtual learning