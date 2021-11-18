Advertisement

Packers’ Rodgers doesn’t practice because of toe issue

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.(Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ imperfect offense hasn’t been getting the practice it needs. And it might not get it this week, either.

Reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday because of an injured toe.

Rodgers didn’t play in a Nov. 7 loss at Kansas City and didn’t practice before a victory Sunday over Seattle because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rodgers said he plans on being at Thursday’s practice. The Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis...
Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks defeat Lakers 109-102
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes has won the NL Cy Young Award
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
Mertz making strides during No. 19 Wisconsin’s win streak
Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during the...
AJ Dillon “self-employed” after buying Packer stock; gets key to Door Co.