Advertisement

QAnon backer sentenced to 14 months for attack on reservists

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A QAnon supporter accused of attacking two U.S. Army reservists in a Milwaukee suburb has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Ian Alan Olson, of Nashotah, drove a car spray-painted with QAnon slogans to the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee on March 15.

He allegedly shouted, “This is for America” before firing two or three paintball rounds at the soldiers. His gun then jammed.

The rounds did not hit the reservists, who initially believed Olson was holding a real firearm.

One of the servicemen tackled Olson and held him to the ground until police arrived.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges

Latest News

MPD: Apartments, vehicles damaged after shots fired on east side
MPD: Apartments, vehicles damaged after shots fired on east side
Demonstrators, protestors gather outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse
Tensions rise outside Kenosha County Courthouse during day three deliberations
Tensions rise outside Kenosha County Courthouse during day three deliberations
Tensions rise outside Kenosha County Courthouse during day three deliberations
Dane County and area cities are set to purchase 40 acres of land to expand the Ice Age Trail.
Dane Co., area cities set to purchase 40 acres to expand Ice Age Trail
Two Kwik Trip locations are set to open in Whitewater.
Two Kwik Trip locations set to open in Whitewater