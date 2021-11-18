Advertisement

Rittenhouse demonstrations push Kenosha Co. schools into virtual learning

Protesters, framed by a peace symbol, stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday,...
Protesters, framed by a peace symbol, stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - As activity around the Kenosha County courthouse continues to grow while the community waits for a verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Kenosha Unified School District has moved five schools into virtual learning through the end of the week out of an abundance of caution.

The five schools- Brass Community School, Frank Elementary, Harborside Academy, Reuther Community School and Washington Middle School- will hold virtual learning through Friday.

Harborside and Reuther had already been moved into full virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a letter sent out to families by the district.

The district noted these five schools are in close proximity to the courthouse and a number of students walk to and from school each day.

“While we have not been advised of any existing imminent danger, we feel this is the best course of action to protect our students and staff during an uncertain time,” the district stated. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to receive support as needed in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Kenosha Unified School District also said families of students in schools not listed above may choose to keep their child home “if you feel that is in their best interest.” Officials explained that calling in students for this reason would be excused.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges

Latest News

QAnon backer sentenced to 14 months for attack on reservists
Dane County and area cities are set to purchase 40 acres of land to expand the Ice Age Trail.
Dane Co., area cities set to purchase 40 acres to expand Ice Age Trail
Nationwide search begins for Madison’s next fire chief
State unemployment rate goes down due to ‘data distortion’