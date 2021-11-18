Rittenhouse demonstrations push Kenosha Co. schools into virtual learning

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - As activity around the Kenosha County courthouse continues to grow while the community waits for a verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Kenosha Unified School District has moved five schools into virtual learning through the end of the week out of an abundance of caution.

The five schools- Brass Community School, Frank Elementary, Harborside Academy, Reuther Community School and Washington Middle School- will hold virtual learning through Friday.

Harborside and Reuther had already been moved into full virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a letter sent out to families by the district.

The district noted these five schools are in close proximity to the courthouse and a number of students walk to and from school each day.

“While we have not been advised of any existing imminent danger, we feel this is the best course of action to protect our students and staff during an uncertain time,” the district stated. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to receive support as needed in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Kenosha Unified School District also said families of students in schools not listed above may choose to keep their child home “if you feel that is in their best interest.” Officials explained that calling in students for this reason would be excused.

