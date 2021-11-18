SSM Health’s vaccination clinic heads to Madison elementary schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Heath teams will take the COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District’s youngest students later this week. The health system announced plans Thursday to hold clinics in the coming days at three elementary schools in the city.

Vaccinators will go to Glenn Stephens Elementary School on Friday, before heading to Aldo Leopold Elementary School and Henry David Thoreau Elementary the next day (full schedule below). SSM officials estimate they will be able to vaccinate approximately 380 students through the clinics.

They come just in time for Christmas as well, with this week being the last opportunity for children under 16 years old to get their first dose and still be considered fully vaccinated before Santa comes down the chimney.

Full vaccination schedule:

Glenn Stephens Elementary (120 S Rosa Rd, Madison): Friday, November 19 from 8:00 am – 11:00 am

Aldo Leopold Elementary (2602 Post Rd, Madison): Saturday, November 20 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Henry David Thoreau Elementary (3870 Nakoma Rd, Madison): Saturday, November 20 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm



Families are asked to schedule their vaccinations in advance.

The three schools were selected by SSM Health, in conjunction with MMSD, with the aim of finding the locations where it may be more difficult to get a vaccine and based on surveys of parents to gauge their interest.

These are the first three MMSD clinics to host SSM Clinics, which have visited several other districts in recent weeks, through the partnership designed to get children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old inoculated. SSM Health spokesperson Lisa Adams told NBC15 News that a fourth one is currently in the works.

She also noted that the health system had previously worked with the district to get staff members vaccinated in the spring and to offer boosters last month.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.