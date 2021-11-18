Advertisement

State unemployment rate goes down due to ‘data distortion’

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is looking better, if only on paper. A revised report to update a “data distortion” discovered by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in Michigan dropped Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for September by half a percentage point to 3.4%.

It had been stuck at 3.9% for several months.

The DWD reported the unemployment rate for October at 3.2%, the lowest the state has seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

State Department of Workforce Development officials say the unemployment drop over the last two months is a result of adjusted data and cannot be attributed to any one economic event.

That includes the end of enhanced federal unemployment benefits in early September.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges

Latest News

QAnon backer sentenced to 14 months for attack on reservists
Dane County and area cities are set to purchase 40 acres of land to expand the Ice Age Trail.
Dane Co., area cities set to purchase 40 acres to expand Ice Age Trail
Nationwide search begins for Madison’s next fire chief
Protesters, framed by a peace symbol, stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday,...
Rittenhouse demonstrations push Kenosha Co. schools into virtual learning