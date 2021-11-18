Tensions rise outside Kenosha County Courthouse during day three deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse wrapped up Thursday without a verdict after three days of deliberations; however, tensions were high outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Rittenhouse is facing five charges related to the shooting deaths of two men, and the injury of a third. This incident happened in Aug. 2020 during a chaotic demonstration in downtown Kenosha, after an officer-involved-shooting that hospitalized the victim, Jacob Blake.

Those in favor of a conviction for Kyle Rittenhouse chanted and prayed upon the steps of the building. Several hoping for an acquittal stood silent holding signs. One individual promoted a self-defense message in Rittenhouse’s favor.

At one point, however, there was a back-and-forth shouting match between two demonstrators.

“We want him found guilty on all charges,” Cleveland Barrett with the Black Panther Party of Chicago said. “We want to support the [victim’s] family as well, injustice here is injustice everywhere, we can’t have vigilantes going around shooting people.”

“I believe in self-defense,” Jeff Jared, a man from Seattle, who traveled north to Kenosha while visiting a friend in Chicago said. “It’s an ancient right going back to 1100 AD, it’s a very important right and I think that self-defense is also on trial here.”

The jury will reconvene Friday at 9 a.m. for day four of deliberations.

