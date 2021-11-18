Advertisement

Two Kwik Trip locations set to open in Whitewater

Two Kwik Trip locations are set to open in Whitewater.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Two new Kwik Trip locations are set to open in Whitewater this winter and will be bringing new jobs along with them.

The City of Whitewater announced Thursday that the new stores are scheduled to open in the next two months.

The 9,000-square-foot stores will feature a car wash and side diesel canopy, free air pumps and a small grocery market. The market will also offer hot food, an in-house bakery and take-home meals.

Recruiting Manager Stephanie Cormican explained the family-owned company, headquartered in La Crosse, is growing and is looking for qualified coworkers to match.

“We staff our stores with more coworkers than the typical convenience store and are looking for coworkers who can start training now,” Cormican said. “We want to start hiring and training as soon as possible in order to fully staff our stores and operate with our typical outstanding service levels.”

Kwik Trip held hiring events in early November, but the company is still looking to fill the positions of guest/food service coworker for the first and third shifts, assistant food leader and assistant management.

Applicants can find information on benefits, including sick and vacation pay, 401k and health and dental plans, online.

The first store is located at 305 Elkhorn Road and is scheduled to open on Dec. 9. The second store is set to open on Jan. 20 on 837 South Janesville Street. Both will open at 5 a.m. those days.

