Advertisement

UW-Madison extends COVID-19 mask mandate into 2022

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Wednesday that it will extend its COVID-19 mask mandate into the new year.

Mask-wearing will be required indoors until Jan. 15, 2022.

Officials noted they will review the policy going forward then, taking current public health guidance and the number of COVID-19 cases in the campus community at that time into its consideration for a mask mandate for the spring. The spring semester begins on Jan 25.

The university noted the new extension will allow employees and students with children ages 5-11 to have time to get them vaccinated. It will also help reduce health concerns for those traveling over the holidays and then returning back to campus, UW explained.

UW-Madison will require COVID-19 vaccines of its employees in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order for federal contractors. The university noted that despite the federal court’s recent decision to halt the vaccine requirement, this does not apply to UW.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Latest News

A UW-Madison senior says he’s without transportation after his bike was destroyed in a...
UW-Madison student searches for answers after hit-and-run
McFarland Police Dept. officers are involved in a "tactical situation" on Nov. 17, 2021.
McFarland police: Avoid area near N. Autumn Lane; report of an armed person
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
Madison police surround east side apartment complex
Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester)
GOP leaders rip university class that touches on race theory
Steven Avery in court (file photo)
Steven Avery petition rejected by Wisconsin Supreme Court