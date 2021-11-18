UW-Madison extends COVID-19 mask mandate into 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Wednesday that it will extend its COVID-19 mask mandate into the new year.

Mask-wearing will be required indoors until Jan. 15, 2022.

Officials noted they will review the policy going forward then, taking current public health guidance and the number of COVID-19 cases in the campus community at that time into its consideration for a mask mandate for the spring. The spring semester begins on Jan 25.

The university noted the new extension will allow employees and students with children ages 5-11 to have time to get them vaccinated. It will also help reduce health concerns for those traveling over the holidays and then returning back to campus, UW explained.

UW-Madison will require COVID-19 vaccines of its employees in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order for federal contractors. The university noted that despite the federal court’s recent decision to halt the vaccine requirement, this does not apply to UW.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.