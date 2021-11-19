Advertisement

Biden to pardon turkeys at White House in Thanksgiving tradition

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The luckiest turkeys this Thanksgiving are “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly.”

Maybe that’s just as well, as peanut butter and jelly are unlikely to show up on many holiday menus.

These two gobblers have been selected by the National Turkey Foundation to be officially pardoned Friday by President Joe Biden.

Instead of ending up on a serving platter, they’ll get to live out their natural turkey lives doing all their turkey things.

Presidential pardons of turkeys are rumored to go back to President Abraham Lincoln when his son asked him to spare a turkey.

The National Turkey Foundation started supplying turkeys to first families in 1947, but presidents ate them until 1963.

That’s when President John F. Kennedy issued the first official pardon.

It didn’t become a regular, annual event until President George H.W. Bush embraced the tradition in 1989.

