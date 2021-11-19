Advertisement

Chilly Today But Milder this Weekend

Breezy conditions through the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have sunshine in the forecast for the early part of today but clouds are expected to increase later this morning and into the afternoon. Chilly temperatures will be seen across the region with highs mainly in the middle and upper 30s. Wind will be increasing and shifting to southerly today. Wind chills are expected in the 20s through most of the day. The southerly wind will eventually bring some miler temperatures to the state, but we will have to wait until tomorrow. Highs on Saturday will be reaching the middle to upper 40s. A couple cold fronts will cruise through the state during the weekend. The first will pass through Saturday night, the second will move through late Sunday. Much cooler air will be back in place by the early part of next week.

Milder temperatures are on the way for the weekend. Turning cooler again early next week.
Milder temperatures are on the way for the weekend. Turning cooler again early next week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High: 38. Wind: Becoming South 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 31. Wind: South 15.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 48.

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy with a slight chance of rain/snow showers. High: 43.

