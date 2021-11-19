Day three of Rittenhouse jury deliberations: Legal expert shares takeaways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse concluded its third day of deliberations Thursday without a verdict.

John Gross, a clinical associate professor of law at the University of Wisconsin Law School, said he was not surprised about the timeline.

“They know people on both sides of the aisle may be unhappy with them after they finish their jury service,” he said. “I’m expecting they would do this with great deliberation, with great caution.”

With this jury, Gross said it is difficult to even infer what direction it is headed. He pointed to jurors not asking questions, rather spending much of their time viewing evidence.

Rittenhouse is charged with five felonies related to racial justice protests in Kenosha in August 2020.

The defense has twice asked for mistrial, but Judge Bruce Schroeder has not ruled on either of those motions. He said he could still take the step if the jury finds Rittenhouse guilty on one or more of the charges.

If mistrial is granted, Gross noted what could result outside the courthouse. He said, “This will not sit well with large sections of the community, and I can understand certainly how they may have a perception of bias toward the defense or unfairness or even a sort of white privilege that is protecting Mr. Rittenhouse from being convicted, even though the jury deliberated and found him guilty of one of these charges.”

The judge will not need to rule on the defense motions for mistrial if the jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

Gross also pointed to how unpredictable a jury can be. There is no guarantee that it will reach a verdict on Friday.

Jury deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. CT.

