Family of man fatally shot speaks out after Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of one of the men fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse last year is speaking out after an acquittal was reached Friday of the now 18-year-old.

The family of Anthony Huber explained that they did not attend the trial because they could not bear to watch videos of their son’s death and because they have received “many hurtful and nasty comments in the past year.”

“We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber,” the family stated. “There was no justice today for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rosenbaum, 36, and Huber, 26, were both fatally shot during violence last year following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white police officer. Demonstrator Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28, was wounded.

Huber’s family continued, arguing the verdict sent an unacceptable precedent for violence.

“It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street,” the family stated. “We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system.”

The family also asked people to keep their son in their prayers.

“We are so proud of Anthony, and we love him so much. He is a hero who sacrificed his own life to protect other innocent civilians,” the family said.

Defense attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, Mark Richards, said the jury deliberation was the longest in any trial he’s been a part of.

“It was torture,” said Richards.

Richards said the first thing Rittenhouse said to him after the trial was over was “thank you.”

“I wish nobody died, I wish I never met Kyle Rittenhouse,” Richards. “And I don’t mean that because he was a bad client, I just mean because then this wouldn’t have happened.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.