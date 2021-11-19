Advertisement

Janesville police searching for owner of dog that killed another canine

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is trying to identify the man whose German Shepherd attacked and killed another dog before he raced away from the scene.

According to police, the man’s dog was off its leash around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, as it roamed around the Youth Sports Complex, at 101 S. Wuthering Hills Rd. After the attack, he did not tell the victim dog’s owner who he was and, instead, took off.

The man took the German Shepherd and headed for a black full-size pickup truck. He sped off, squealing his tires as he went. Police said the man is 5′9″ tall with no facial hair.

The victim dog later died from the injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Janesville Police Dept. at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers.

