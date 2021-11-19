Advertisement

Judge calls Madison man a destructive force during sentencing, prosecutors say

Mekhi Moss was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for a January 2020 armed robbery.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal judge described a Madison man as a “destructive force” while sentencing the 20-year-old to seven years in prison for an armed robbery last year, federal prosecutors recounted in announcing the completion of the case.

Mekhi Moss already had eleven state cases and warrants for arrest in January when he and another man in January went into the Sun Prairie convenience store, the regional U.S. Attorney’s Office noted, adding that Judge James Peterson declared his main goal with the sentence was to protect the public.

Moss pleaded guilty this July to robbing the Stop-N-Go in Sun Prairie. Both he and the other suspect were carrying handguns at the time, and Moss had just stolen his weapon the day before, prosecutors continued.

After he is released from prison, Moss will serve four more years of supervised release.

The FBI assisted the Sun Prairie Police Dept. in the investigation that led to Moss’ arrest, which came as part of the U.S. Justice Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods. The program’s aim is to reduce violent crime through coordination between state and federal prosecutors with a special focus on felons who use firearms to commit crimes.

