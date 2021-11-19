Advertisement

Judge: Wisconsin DNR broke law by not scheduling wolf hunt

(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge says the Department of Natural Resources violated the law by not immediately scheduling a wolf hunting season after federal protections were removed in February.

In an order Thursday, Jefferson County Judge Bennett Brantmeier said the agency must hold a hunt immediately any time federal protections are lifted during the statutory hunting season, which runs from November through February.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the injunction came in a lawsuit brought by Hunter Nation.

However, wolf hunting in Wisconsin remains on hold while a Dane County judge considers a lawsuit filed in August by wildlife advocacy groups.

