‘The jury has spoken’: President Biden reacts to Rittenhouse acquittal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is standing behind the jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse following their decision to acquit him on all charges.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” President Biden said. “I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.”

The president urged anyone who chooses to protest to do so peacefully.

He also noted the White House and other federal authorities have already reached out to Governor Tony Evers’ office about providing support.

President Biden also spoke with Gov. Evers directly Friday afternoon and offered assistance to provide public safety.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas called out the president, saying he needed to “publicly apologize” to Rittenhouse.

Joe Biden needs to publicly apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.

He had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against Black people in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.