Advertisement

Madison PD prepares for potential protests following Rittenhouse verdict

Protesters gather in downtown Madison on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Protesters gather in downtown Madison on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.(WMTV/Brittney Ermon)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is standing by in case of potential protests following a not guilty verdict delivered in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Capt. Mike Hanson explained that the department is monitoring all intelligence given to them, whether its from online or from other law enforcement agencies, and will monitor what’s happening in the city. The department will then send out resources, as needed.

“Right now, we’re not seeing any uptick or anything but this is Madison and people like to express their constitutional amendments,” Hanson said, later adding,” We’re hoping for civility, we’re hoping for safety, and we’re hoping for reasonableness.”

MPD stated on Monday that it was collaborating with other agencies to create a response plan for after the verdict is reached.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha

Latest News

President Joe Biden comments on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict.
‘The jury has spoken’: President Biden reacts to Rittenhouse acquittal
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Family of man fatally shot speaks out after Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal
Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the...
Wisconsin leaders call for peace, respond to acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse
Janesville police searching for owner of dog that killed another canine