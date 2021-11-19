Advertisement

Man dead, woman injured in shooting at a Grant Co. home

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies found one man dead and a woman wounded after hearing a pair of gunshots early Friday morning while they were outside a Grant Co. home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to a statement, the deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to the N. Main Street area, near Co. Road U, in the Village of Potosi after dispatchers received a 911 call and could hear what seemed like an argument coming over the line.

Once they arrived, the deputies began searching for the home, checking several of them, before finding the one from which they determined the call came, the statement continued. They were outside listening for a disturbance when they heard a gunshot and woman’s scream. A second shot rang out moments later.

When the deputies went in, they found the man and woman. He was already dead and the woman was rushed to Grant Regional Hospital before being flown to UW Madison.

No other information about the shootings have been released. The Sheriff’s Office added that it plans to release an update once family members have been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office also assured the community that there is no threat to the public at this time.

