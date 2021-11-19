Advertisement

Man fatally stabbed on Greyhound bus in Waukesha County

(pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 31-year-old man has died after being stabbed on a Greyhound bus that had stopped in Waukesha County.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies arrived at the parking lot next to the Point Burger Bar in Pewaukee about 6 p.m. Thursday and found the man unconscious and suffering from a wound to the neck.

Investigators say the victim was attacked on the bus by another man who was taken into custody. Other passengers on the bus attempted to help the victim until first responders arrived.

Life-saving measures continued, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No motive for the crime was disclosed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha

Latest News

Support Share Your Holidays at your local grocery store
Milder temperatures are on the way for the weekend. Turning cooler again early next week.
Chilly Today But Milder this Weekend
Demonstrators, protestors gather outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse
Tensions rise outside Kenosha County Courthouse during day three deliberations
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Day three of Rittenhouse jury deliberations: Legal expert shares takeaways