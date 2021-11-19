MMSD: High school student taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Capital High School student was taken to the hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, according to a letter sent out by the principal.

Principal Quinn Craugh wrote that just before noon, during open-campus lunch, a student was crossing Gammon Road when they were struck by a vehicle.

Craugh described hearing “a loud crashing sound,” then immediately running to the scene and calling police.

The student was “stable and responsive, but was understandably in shock,” Craugh noted.

First responders arrived on scene two to three minutes after the call was made and took the student to a hospital after assessing them. The principal continued, saying he has been in contact with the students’ family.

Craugh asked students to stay alert of the traffic in that area and to use the crosswalk with flashing lights. The principal did not name the student or say if they had used a crosswalk.

The Madison Metropolitan School District’s Office of School Safety will work with the City of Madison traffic Engineering Department to address the safety concerns it has at the intersection on Gammon Road by the school. Those who would like to call for additional traffic calming measures can find more information online.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says the district has been in contact with the Madison Police Department about the crash. A report has not been made yet on the department’s list of incidents.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.