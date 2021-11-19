More Clouds Than Sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A weak disturbance in the atmosphere is leading to flurries and snow showers into this evening. Look for those to taper off after sunset with clearing working back in after midnight. This is good news for those looking to check out the Lunar Eclipse. Temperatures will be cold with gusty winds. Overnight lows dipping down to around 20 degrees.

Sunshine will start Friday, but clouds will move in by the afternoon. A quick flurry can’t be ruled out with gusty winds. Highs will top out into the middle 30s. More clouds than sun expected to continue through the weekend with a few rain drops Saturday. A better chance of rain to snow showers moves in on Sunday with a cold front.

This will bring much cooler air in for early next week, but also calmer conditions. Highs Monday will remain below freezing with overnight lows into the teens. Another weak disturbance passes Wednesday into Thanksgiving. A passing shower is possible, otherwise mild temperatures remain.

