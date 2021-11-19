Advertisement

MPD: A few dollars in change stolen, main window smashed at Tutto Pasta

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A window and door of an Italian restaurant in downtown Madison was damaged Wednesday morning in an alleged robbery, police say.

According to the Madison Police Department, they were informed of the incident around 8 a.m. along the 300 block of State Street at Tutto Pasta.

When officers arrived, they found that the main window of the restaurant was smashed. The door of the cash register was also stolen, which contained a few dollars in change.

Staff believe the burglary happened overnight.

MPD did not state any suspect information.

