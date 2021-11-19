Name released of Madison man killed in Wednesday shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 24-year-old Madison man who was killed early Wednesday morning.

The medical examiner’s office identified him as Eric A. Ranson, adding that he died from the gunshot wounds he sustained in the shooting. An autopsy was performed on Thursday and additional testing is underway, it added.

According to the Madison Police Department’s initial report, officers found Ranson around 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Home Ave. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

In an updated later that day, officers stated the person of interest was in custody on unrelated charges.

Investigators determined the victim was likely targeted and there is currently no threat to the community. The police investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

