No. 19 Wisconsin seeks 7th straight win as it hosts Nebraska

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen heads for the end zone for a touchdown during the second...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen heads for the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - No. 19 Wisconsin is chasing its seventh straight victory and aiming to remain in control of its destiny in the Big Ten West Division race when it hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

The Badgers clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game if they beat Nebraska and then win at Minnesota on Nov. 27.

Nebraska has lost its last seven meetings with Wisconsin and is trying to beat the Badgers for the first time since 2012.

The Cornhuskers have lost four straight overall.

