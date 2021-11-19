Advertisement

Packers’ Rodgers returns to practice on limited basis

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing the last two days with a toe injury as he prepares for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

Rodgers didn’t have a designation on the Packers’ injury report Friday.

The reigning MVP had said Wednesday that even after missing that day’s practice that he would definitely play against the Vikings.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that “he looked good throwing the football” and added that “I’m confident that he’ll be in a good place on Sunday.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha

Latest News

Waunakee Warriors win
Waunakee beats Homestead in D2 State Championship
Rodgers, Bakhtiari among non-participants in Pack’s practice
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen heads for the end zone for a touchdown during the second...
No. 19 Wisconsin seeks 7th straight win as it hosts Nebraska
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis...
Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks defeat Lakers 109-102