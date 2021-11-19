Advertisement

Rodgers, Bakhtiari among non-participants in Pack’s practice

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are having trouble getting healthy this week in preparation for their game at rival Minnesota.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not practiced because of a toe injury.

The three-time NFL MVP has said he’s certain he’ll play against the Vikings.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari has also been held out of practice. He’s trying to make his way back from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Running back Aaron Jones is unlikely to play at Minnesota after hurting his knee last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges

Latest News

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen heads for the end zone for a touchdown during the second...
No. 19 Wisconsin seeks 7th straight win as it hosts Nebraska
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis...
Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks defeat Lakers 109-102
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks...
Packers’ Rodgers doesn’t practice because of toe issue
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes has won the NL Cy Young Award