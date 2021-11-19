Seasonably Mild this Weekend; Bitter Cold start Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Savor the weekend warmth because southern Wisconsin gets off to a very chilly start next Monday morning!

Clouds mixed with sunshine late Friday. More cloud cover overnight will keep lows from tanking -- instead they’ll stay in the upper 20s - lower 30s. Saturday will be marked by clouds with occasional sunshine. Since winds turn out of the SW - highs will jump into the upper 40s. A few places, especially near the State Line, will make a run towards 50°!

Our next weather-maker won’t make all that much weather for southern Wisconsin. It will definitely churn up the winds heading into next week! An upper-level wave may trigger a few sprinkles late Saturday. However, this looks to mainly affect SE Wisconsin. Colder air will begin filtering into the Badger State on Sunday. Winds will pick up out of the West early on. Gusts could top 35-40 mph.

Most of the region will stay dry as the cold front moves by Sunday afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 40s, but the numbers fall later in the evening & overnight hours. Flurries are possible as this colder air moves in Sunday. Some models show a heavier band of snow quickly sweeping across northern Wisconsin -- this could impact areas North of I-90 & I-94. We’ll keep a close eye on it.

The bitter cold arrives in full force Monday morning. Lows will bottom out in the teens. With breezy NW winds, wind chill values could dip into the single-digits first thing Monday. Make sure to bundle up! Highs only top out in the lower 30s Monday afternoon.

We’ll return to more seasonable temperatures by Tuesday & Wednesday. Another weak upper-level wave may trigger a few showers late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. Highs will remain in the upper 30s - 40s through the holiday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.