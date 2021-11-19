Advertisement

Support Share Your Holidays at your local grocery store

(NBC15)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You can help eliminate hunger while at your local grocery store as a part of NBC15′s 26th Annual Share Your Holidays Campaign.

Our goal this year is to raise five million meals for families in need through Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. $10 can provide up to 25 meals for families who cannot afford to feed everyone in their homes.

Participating grocery stores:

  • Metcalfe’s Market
    • Check Out Hunger at the register by adding a donation onto your total at the checkout
  • Woodman’s Markets
    • Purchase a bag of groceries for $5.99
    • Proceeds are given to Second Harvest in the form of gift cards that are used to purchase food for those in need
  • Roundy’s Supermarkets (including Pick N’ Save and Metro Market)
    • Donate $5 during your shopping trip
    • Place non-perishable food items inside donation barrels
  • Whole Foods
    • Donate through “One Dime at a Time” when you use reusable bags. Donate your 10 cent bag refund at the register.

You can also drop off non-perishable items at one of our 63 donation barrels throughout Dane County or you can make a monetary donation online.

Thank you in advance for supporting this important cause!

