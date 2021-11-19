Support Share Your Holidays at your local grocery store
Published: Nov. 19, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You can help eliminate hunger while at your local grocery store as a part of NBC15′s 26th Annual Share Your Holidays Campaign.
Our goal this year is to raise five million meals for families in need through Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. $10 can provide up to 25 meals for families who cannot afford to feed everyone in their homes.
Participating grocery stores:
- Metcalfe’s Market
- Check Out Hunger at the register by adding a donation onto your total at the checkout
- Woodman’s Markets
- Purchase a bag of groceries for $5.99
- Proceeds are given to Second Harvest in the form of gift cards that are used to purchase food for those in need
- Roundy’s Supermarkets (including Pick N’ Save and Metro Market)
- Donate $5 during your shopping trip
- Place non-perishable food items inside donation barrels
- Whole Foods
- Donate through “One Dime at a Time” when you use reusable bags. Donate your 10 cent bag refund at the register.
You can also drop off non-perishable items at one of our 63 donation barrels throughout Dane County or you can make a monetary donation online.
Thank you in advance for supporting this important cause!
