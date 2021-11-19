Support Share Your Holidays at your local grocery store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You can help eliminate hunger while at your local grocery store as a part of NBC15′s 26th Annual Share Your Holidays Campaign.

Our goal this year is to raise five million meals for families in need through Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. $10 can provide up to 25 meals for families who cannot afford to feed everyone in their homes.

Participating grocery stores:

Metcalfe’s Market Check Out Hunger at the register by adding a donation onto your total at the checkout

Woodman’s Markets Purchase a bag of groceries for $5.99 Proceeds are given to Second Harvest in the form of gift cards that are used to purchase food for those in need

Roundy’s Supermarkets (including Pick N’ Save and Metro Market) Donate $5 during your shopping trip Place non-perishable food items inside donation barrels

Whole Foods Donate through “One Dime at a Time” when you use reusable bags. Donate your 10 cent bag refund at the register.



You can also drop off non-perishable items at one of our 63 donation barrels throughout Dane County or you can make a monetary donation online.

Thank you in advance for supporting this important cause!

