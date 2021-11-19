Advertisement

Three injured in collision between farm tractor, pickup truck in Grant Co.

(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF EMMET, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people are injured Friday after a crash between a farm tractor and pickup truck in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a call around 3 p.m. for the crash on Welsh Road near Five Mile Road in the Township of Emmet, about three miles north of Watertown.

Deputies’ initial investigation finds a pickup truck was driving southbound on Welsh Road when the tractor entered the roadway from a private driveway. The vehicles collided and the pickup truck rolled into a ditch.

A medical helicopter flew a 42-year-old Reeseville man, the driver of the pickup, to a local hospital with serious injuries. Officials took a 40-year-old Reeseville woman, a passenger in the pickup, to a hospital with possible serious injuries.

A 62-year-old Watertown man, the driver of the tractor, received minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this crash.

Officials believe not using seatbelts was a factor into the seriousness of the crash, they added.

