Waunakee beats Homestead in D2 State Championship

Waunakee Warriors win
Waunakee Warriors win(WIAA)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Warriors are officially state champions Friday. Waunakee beat the Homestead Highlanders 33-21 in the WIAA D2 State Football Championship.

Waunakee went undefeated this football season, 13-0, according to their Facebook page.

The state championship is held at Camp Randall Stadium and features three games.

Pewaukee beat Rice Lake 16-5 in the D3 State Championship and Sun Prairie plays Franklin at 4 p.m. Friday for the D1 championship.

