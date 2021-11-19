Waunakee beats Homestead in D2 State Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Warriors are officially state champions Friday. Waunakee beat the Homestead Highlanders 33-21 in the WIAA D2 State Football Championship.

Waunakee went undefeated this football season, 13-0, according to their Facebook page.

The state championship is held at Camp Randall Stadium and features three games.

Pewaukee beat Rice Lake 16-5 in the D3 State Championship and Sun Prairie plays Franklin at 4 p.m. Friday for the D1 championship.

