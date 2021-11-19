Waunakee beats Homestead in D2 State Championship
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Warriors are officially state champions Friday. Waunakee beat the Homestead Highlanders 33-21 in the WIAA D2 State Football Championship.
Waunakee went undefeated this football season, 13-0, according to their Facebook page.
The state championship is held at Camp Randall Stadium and features three games.
Pewaukee beat Rice Lake 16-5 in the D3 State Championship and Sun Prairie plays Franklin at 4 p.m. Friday for the D1 championship.
