$2 million invested into Wisconsin nonprofit’s health care access services

By Juliana Tornabene
Nov. 19, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will invest $2 million into a nonprofit organization that helps residents access affordable health care, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake announced Friday.

The funds will go to support Covering Wisconsin, which offers services to help people find health care coverage.

The nonprofit will be able to support its outreach efforts, expand its enrollment assistance services and work to reach out to more underserved populations. The agency will also be able to create more materials to help people understand coverage changes.

Timberlake noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it more challenging to find affordable health care.

“For people who may not get their insurance through employment, it can be a confusing and daunting task to figure out on their own,” Timberlake said. “Covering Wisconsin has the relationships and expertise to help people across the state evaluate their options and find what works best for them. These funds will bolster and expand their dedicated efforts to make sure all Wisconsinites have health care coverage.”

Covering Wisconsin is based out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Open enrollment is going on now through Jan. 15, 2022.

