Bucks build big lead, hang on to beat Thunder 96-89
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks withstand Oklahoma City’s comeback attempt and beat the Thunder 96-89 on Friday night.
Milwaukee never trailed but nearly allowed Oklahoma City to come all the way back from a 20-point deficit.
Bobby Portis had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks.
Khris Middleton added 16 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 17 points.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.