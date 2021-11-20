Bucks build big lead, hang on to beat Thunder 96-89

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks withstand Oklahoma City’s comeback attempt and beat the Thunder 96-89 on Friday night.

Milwaukee never trailed but nearly allowed Oklahoma City to come all the way back from a 20-point deficit.

Bobby Portis had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks.

Khris Middleton added 16 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 17 points.

