Bucks build big lead, hang on to beat Thunder 96-89

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) points after making a basket during the first half...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) points after making a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks withstand Oklahoma City’s comeback attempt and beat the Thunder 96-89 on Friday night.

Milwaukee never trailed but nearly allowed Oklahoma City to come all the way back from a 20-point deficit.

Bobby Portis had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks.

Khris Middleton added 16 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 17 points.

