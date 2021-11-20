Advertisement

Dane Co. Board votes to approve new district maps

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a new supervisory district map Thursday night.

The maps are the result of redistricting that took place during the pandemic and will be used for the next 10 years for elections and County Board representation, officials explained.

County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said she was proud of everyone who had a hand in creating the new maps.

“Every person in this process, and every resident of Dane County, should feel proud and confident that this map truly was drawn by the very people it represents,” Eicher said. “I hope this process can be a model for others.”

A nonpartisan redistricting commission requested maps from the public and then sent three for consideration to the Dane County Board.

The County Board selected Map “C” in mid-October. Officials noted cities have been working on the ward reconciliation process and have made minor changes to align with new ward boundaries and address minor concerns among the municipalities.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha

Latest News

Waunakee Warriors win
Waunakee beats Homestead in D2 State Championship, Sun Prairie comes up short
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Wisconsin DHS backs COVID-19 booster for those 18 and older
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the...
Wisconsin leaders call for peace, respond to acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse