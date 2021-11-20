Dane Co. Board votes to approve new district maps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a new supervisory district map Thursday night.

The maps are the result of redistricting that took place during the pandemic and will be used for the next 10 years for elections and County Board representation, officials explained.

County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said she was proud of everyone who had a hand in creating the new maps.

“Every person in this process, and every resident of Dane County, should feel proud and confident that this map truly was drawn by the very people it represents,” Eicher said. “I hope this process can be a model for others.”

A nonpartisan redistricting commission requested maps from the public and then sent three for consideration to the Dane County Board.

The County Board selected Map “C” in mid-October. Officials noted cities have been working on the ward reconciliation process and have made minor changes to align with new ward boundaries and address minor concerns among the municipalities.

