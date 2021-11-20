Madison man arrested on 5th OWI offense

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday evening in the Town of Cottage Grove for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:55 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle swerving out of its lane on CTH N near Natvig Road.

Daren D. Humphrey, age 58 of Madison, was identified as the driver and was subsequently arrested for his 5th OWI offense.

Humphrey was booked into the Dane County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.