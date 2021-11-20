Advertisement

Madison man arrested on 5th OWI offense

Humphrey was booked into the Dane County Jail.
(Associated Press)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday evening in the Town of Cottage Grove for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:55 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle swerving out of its lane on CTH N near Natvig Road.

Daren D. Humphrey, age 58 of Madison, was identified as the driver and was subsequently arrested for his 5th OWI offense.

Humphrey was booked into the Dane County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Family of man fatally shot speaks out after Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal
Dane Co. Board votes to approve new district maps
Waunakee Warriors win
Waunakee beats Homestead in D2 State Championship, Sun Prairie comes up short
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Wisconsin DHS backs COVID-19 booster for those 18 and older