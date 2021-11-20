Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Madison restaurant is getting a nod nationally.

Esquire Magazine named Harvey House, a Madison restaurant, #8 in its “Best New Restaurants in America, 2021″ list.

Esquire’s team sent four food and drink tasters around the United States to discover the best of the best when it comes to post-pandemic dining and found a hidden gem in our own backyards.

The Harvey House is owned by Midwest natives Shaina and Joe Papach and was opened in the summer of 2021.

The menu features smoked kielbasa in a blanket and chicken cordon bleu that, according to Esquire, “will have you longing to return to the upper Midwest.”

“It’s classical technique meets midwestern food, but the sum is so much more: delight, surprise, and then some,” added Esquire.

Forty restaurants were mentioned in the list spanning from New York to California.

With modern twists on iconic Midwest favorites like sturgeon and duck, the restaurant earned a cozy spot in the top 10.

Here is a table of the other top contenders.

Dhamak New York, New York Ever Chicago, Illinois Helen Birmingham, Alabama Hestia Austin, Texas Horn Barbeque Oakland, California March Houston, Texas Owamni Minneapolis, Minnesota The Harvey House Madison, Wisconsin Cadence New York, New York Shawarmaji Oakland California

Harvey House is situated behind the old train district at 644 West Washington Avenue and is described as “an homage to iconic Wisconsin supper clubs.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.