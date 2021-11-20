Advertisement

Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country(Stephanie Davis of Harvey House)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Madison restaurant is getting a nod nationally.

Esquire Magazine named Harvey House, a Madison restaurant, #8 in its “Best New Restaurants in America, 2021″ list.

Esquire’s team sent four food and drink tasters around the United States to discover the best of the best when it comes to post-pandemic dining and found a hidden gem in our own backyards.

The Harvey House is owned by Midwest natives Shaina and Joe Papach and was opened in the summer of 2021.

The menu features smoked kielbasa in a blanket and chicken cordon bleu that, according to Esquire, “will have you longing to return to the upper Midwest.”

“It’s classical technique meets midwestern food, but the sum is so much more: delight, surprise, and then some,” added Esquire.

Forty restaurants were mentioned in the list spanning from New York to California.

With modern twists on iconic Midwest favorites like sturgeon and duck, the restaurant earned a cozy spot in the top 10.

Here is a table of the other top contenders.

DhamakNew York, New York
EverChicago, Illinois
HelenBirmingham, Alabama
HestiaAustin, Texas
Horn BarbequeOakland, California
MarchHouston, Texas
OwamniMinneapolis, Minnesota
The Harvey HouseMadison, Wisconsin
CadenceNew York, New York
ShawarmajiOakland California

Harvey House is situated behind the old train district at 644 West Washington Avenue and is described as “an homage to iconic Wisconsin supper clubs.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha

Latest News

Waunakee Warriors win
Waunakee beats Homestead in D2 State Championship, Sun Prairie comes up short
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Wisconsin DHS backs COVID-19 booster for those 18 and older
Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the...
Wisconsin leaders call for peace, respond to acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse
Wisconsin leaders call for peace, respond to acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse
Wisconsin leaders call for peace, respond to acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse