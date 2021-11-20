Advertisement

Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and...
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi for a meeting called by Judge Bruce Schroeder at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)(SEAN KRAJACIC | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - An attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse said after his client’s acquittal that he was determined to steer away from the most polarizing parts of the case.

Mark Richards says he told Rittenhouse the first time he met him that if he wanted a crusader, then Richards wasn’t his man. That was a sharp contrast to Rittenhouse’s first attorneys, who leaned hard into Rittenhouse’s portrayal as a potent symbol of American divides on gun issues and racial injustice.

Richards and co-counsel Corey Chirafisi said little about the case before trial and tried to focus jurors on the critical three minutes of the shootings to argue self-defense.

