Advertisement

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

President Joe Biden comments on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict.
President Joe Biden comments on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation.

Now, the president finds himself with outraged Democrats, including some already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation.

And on the other side of the issue are Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the nation’s divide over matters of grievance and race.

The Rittenhouse verdict also comes as Biden tries to keep Democrats focused on passing his massive social services and climate bill.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide, on Nov. 11, 2021, after an overnight...
24-year-old killed in Madison shooting, person of interest arrested on unrelated charges
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Crash closes Northbound lanes on US 51
A hunter on opening day of Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season at the Brooklyn Wildlife Area
Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season is in full swing
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and...
Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Family of man fatally shot speaks out after Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal