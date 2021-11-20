Senate GOP hires firm to review Pennsylvania’s 2020 election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate will pay up to $270,000 over the next six months to have a consulting firm examine the 2020 election with an eye toward developing changes to state election law.

The “forensic investigation” is being launched in response to pressure from Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump upset over his 80,000-vote loss in the state. Dubuque, Iowa-based Envoy Sage will be paid out of the Senate Republican leader’s taxpayer-funded leadership account.

Democrats say the had no role in picking Envoy Sage and call the review political, unnecessary and costly.

